What Do Bull-Riding and Big-Wave Surfing Have in Common?

If you’ve been a fan of Torrey Meister’s surfing over the past decade, you’re quite familiar with his love of all things country. When working on his recent profile film “Grit-n-Water”, surfing’s hard-charging resident cowboy kept the western theme going like a honey-tonk in Tennesse (…or whatever). With country-western music star Kip Moore narrating the film and Meister charging both bull-riding and big waves with the same bravado, “Grit-n-Water” is an entertaining watch and an authentic reflection of one of surfing’s best foam-ball wrestlers. Click in and enjoy.