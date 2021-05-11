When it comes to style, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Tudor family. Long and lanky, lightfooted and graceful, young Tosh Tudor is the spitting image of his papa–the iconic stylemaster Joel Tudor–when he’s gliding across the face of a wave. Tosh’s newest Vans’ edit, filmed mostly in Hawaii this past winter, is replete with Joel-esque cutbacks, beautiful highlines and retro shapes that’ll make you want to grab your fish and head out to the nearest breaking wave. Click play and enjoy Tosh’s newest hit.