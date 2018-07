In “Lucid Dreaming,” Australian charger Laurie Towner explains how he prepares mentally for monster waves while chasing the largest swell to hit Fiji since the 2011 Code Red swell. Towner shares the importance of patience when waiting for the best wave a swell has to offer. Fortunately, the only regret Towner left Cloudbreak with was not traveling to his new favorite wave more frequently for past swells.