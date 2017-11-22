Watch: “The Outrider” Trailer

About six months ago, a palpable excitement began to build amid rumblings of a new mockumentary surf film by Two Eyes, a.k.a. Jeremy Joyce and Rob Lockyear, the brilliant Brits who brought us surfing’s most hilarious film to date. If the first trailer for their new film, “The Outrider,” is any indication, it’s going to be another piece of side-splitting surf-culture commentary, this time focusing on our fetishization of aging designs and the mostly thankless job that is hand shaping in the modern era. Watch the trailer above for a sneak peak at the odd-couple story of down-on-his-luck shaper Mike Strident and up-and-coming hipster shredder Tommy Tonata, and keep an eye out for the full film sometime in early 2018.