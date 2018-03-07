A Tribute to George Downing

Yesterday the surfing world lost a true icon and today we’ve seen a flood of reactions from surfers celebrating the late George Downing as a fearless surfer, a brilliant board designer and a perennial seeker of knowledge. Matt Warshaw, creator of the Encyclopedia of Surfing, just released a short edit paying tribute to this larger-than-life figure, and the video shows Downing in his most vital years angling down steep faces and showing the younger surfers how it’s done. And that’s how many surfers will remember Downing: as an example to follow, a mentor for how to unlock the ocean’s secrets and get the most out of our surfing lives.