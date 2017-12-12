Out of all the events listed on the ‘CT schedule, the Pipe Masters is arguably the most storied. Through the past few decades, icons have battled it out at Pipe and Backdoor for the much-coveted trophy, creating some of the most unforgettable moments in surfing history. Over the weekend, just before the start of this year’s event, Billabong invited a group of past Pipe Masters to discuss the boards and the rides that have become the stuff of Pipeline legend–both in and out of heats. Pipe whisperers like Gerry Lopez, John Peck, Mark Occhilupo, Bruce Irons and more gathered at Turtle Bay to recount their favorite Pipe-related memories. From now until February, an exhibition titled “A Salute to Pipeline” will be located inside the Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore of Oahu featuring iconic photos and boards belonging to past Pipe Masters. And throughout the winter, Billabong will be releasing a series of edits highlighting the stories these icons had to tell.