Seven years to the day after his passing, we look back at Andy's 2010 SURFER Poll tribute

Seven years ago today, the late, great Andy Irons passed away. The above tribute video from the 2010 SURFER Poll, edited by Matt Beauchesne, reminds us of the inimitable presence that the three-time world champ brought to surfing, and how we’ll never see another figure in our sport like him. This one’s for you, Andy.