Trim, Stall N’ Roll

Florida surfers have had a #blessed winter. As Californians have wallowed in self-pity through a season of sub-par surf and below average temps, Floridians have, thus far, gone toe-to-toe with their surf-brethren Down Under, enjoying the fruits of two freak Atlantic cyclones.

And through it all, Jacksonville's Trenton "Tarpits" Phillips has feasted, riding all manner of craft as swell heights have waxed and waned. On those rare-flat days (yes, we're still talking Florida), Phillips took to the streets augmenting his distinctive, casual flow on a surfboard with an improvisational approach to skateboarding.

Fellow North Floridian John Massey put together the above edit, "Pegasus," featuring highlights from Phillips’ #blessed winter.