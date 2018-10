Paul Ferraris is a San Francisco-based surfer, photographer, filmmaker, teacher, and, apparently, he’s got an eye for the trippy. He took a video of Torren Martyn stylishly cruising on some dreamy right point somewhere, slapped some Grateful Dead over it, then ran the thing through a the trip-out filter.

The result is a beautiful little animated short, perfect for chilling you out, getting you in a mellow headspace, and wanting to listen to more Grateful Dead.