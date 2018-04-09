Tropical Cyclone Marcus “Best Of” Drone Reel

Chances are you’ve seen these waves before. A storm like Tropical Cyclone Marcus is so rare, and the surf it sent to West Oz was so good, that the footage and photos are going to be inescapable for a while. It’s all about the angles though and the edit above was shot via drone by Brendan Foster. Revisit the shallow freight train of a right-hander super session, but this time from from above. From the eye-in-the-sky, watch Jack Robinson, Jay Davies and Shanan Worrell race the blue and mocha smeared cylinders.

