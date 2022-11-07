Tube Phenom Bethany Hamilton is More Than Ready for the Pipe Masters

The inaugural Vans Pipe Masters (previously the Billabong Pipe Masters), beginning December 8th, is inviting 20 women to compete at one of the best waves on earth–with Kauaiian charger Bethany Hamilton being one of them. When Vans recently visited the Hawaiian tube hound at her home, they peppered her with a bunch of questions about her experience at Pipe, her thoughts on the new heat format and more. Click in to hear from one of the best.