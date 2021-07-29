Tube Hog Ben Howard Goes Full Send in New Edit

Tube pig Benny Howard is far from a one-trick wave-riding pony. A master in the art of threading bottomless slabs and equally adept at launching himself above the lip, Howard tends to turn heads (like those of Dave Reynolds and Craig Anderson) whenever he releases a new edit. In his most recent clip above, titled “153624”, the well-rounded Aussie once again puts on a display of well-rounded talent that impresses even the best of the best.