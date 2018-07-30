Mason Ho doesn’t need a dry reef section looming before him to showcase his unique wave-riding approach. Toss him under the lip of a perfect Padang Padang left and he’ll hold an stylish, original line all the way through the barrel, like his cheater-five inspired tube in the edit above.

In other Padang news, fresh off his win at the Rip Curl Cup, Jack Robinson’s foamball prowess and fearless backside tube riding bears striking resemblance to Bruce Irons.

Oh yeah, “Where’s Wardo?” Apparently he’s been scoring the Padang Padang racetrack with Ho, Robinson, Matt Wilkinson, Indo locals and more.

Filmed and edited by Sidney Polansk.