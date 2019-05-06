In a digital landscape filled with jerky double-pumps and indistinguishable air revos, nothing cuts through the white noise like someone drawing a clean line on a traditional surfcraft. The latest edit from Doubles , called “Cooked”, is an oasis of eye-pleasing lines on beautiful boards captured up and down the California coastline with Joel Tudor and friends. Highlights include some fancy footwork at Malibu and Cardiff, a Pipe-esque tube-shooting session in Newport and the best day ever at San Diego’s PB pier (wink wink).

Easy-on-the-eyes surfing abounds in "Cooked", featuring Tudor, Devon Howard, Zack Flores, Saxon Wilson and more

