While visiting Indonesia earlier this year with wife and ‘CT star Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazilian Jesse Mendes lucked into 20 days worth of dreamy waves. In between supporting his partner during the G-Land event, Mendes tucked himself into scores of hollow lefts–many of which will most likely live on his memory for years. Click play above to watch Mendes in “TROPIK”.

Watch

jordy smith

J-Bay and Jordy Smith Are The Best of Friends

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS