Asher Pacey, one of the ultimate ambassadors of twin-finnery, is the subject of the brand-new edit above, fittingly called “No Straight Lines”. Known for drawing lines with style and grace, the Gold Coast native has a way of riding waves that’s easy on the eyes. And makes you want to dust off your fish and give it a go. Hit play above and take notes from the smooth twin-fin operator above.

Twin-Finner Asher Pacey Draws No Straight Lines

