A couple heavy highlights from the MexPipe Warriors in Memory of Oscar Moncada contest

Take a minute and watch two flawlessly ridden barrels at the 2018 MexPipe Warriors Contest on August 16, 2018, both worthy candidates for “Barrel of the Year.”

First tube: Cristobal de Col strokes into a heaving right-hander where he commits to a brave line and pig-dogs all the way through the cavern before getting spat out.

Second tube: Pedro Calado hooks under the lip of a freight-training right-hander, narrowly escapes the Playa Zicatela guillotine, only to emerge unscathed down the line.

Filmed by Jaciel Santiago.