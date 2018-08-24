Eighteen-year-old Newport native Tyler Gunter has been on a quite a roll this year. He’s currently ranked #4 on the World Junior Tour, and in between traveling the world to various Junior and ‘QS events, has been working on this here edit. In the clip above, watch Gunter clock-in valuable tube time in places like Mexico, Chile and even local swell magnets near his hometown. Press play and enjoy.
Tyler Gunter Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop
The 18-year-old has kept busy over the past three months filming in Mexico, Chile and beyond
