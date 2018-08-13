Jaw-dropping footage from the biggest swell on record to hit Indonesia continues to trickle in from all over the chain of wave-magnetic micro-islands. The island that seemed to wear it best, however, was Nias.

While the powerful swell steamrolled through Lagundri Bay, rearranging chunks of reef on the bottom in the process, Hawaii’s Tyler Newton was fearlessly rolling the dice on double-up after double-up. Watch how Newton fared at Nias during the monumental swell in his new edit above.

Directed by Etienne Aurelius.