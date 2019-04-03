Spring is upon us in California, which in all likelihood means that our step-ups will start collecting dust while we try to find something zippy for the smaller stuff ahead. For that purpose, you could do much worse than Tyler Warren’s 5’3″ “Jah Fish”, which you can watch being put through its paces in the edit above. Warren, a celebrated shaper and highly-talented surfer, lays into crumbly peelers with panache and breaks down the design elements at work, which offer plenty of speed in smaller conditions. “[The] pretty simple bottom, low rails and the long fins kinda make it feel like a bowling ball in a track,” he offers. Yes, we’ll have what he’s having.

The California surfer/shaper breaks down an ideal small-wave craft

