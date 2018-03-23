In case you’ve all but forgotten what waves look like on the Southern California coast, then watch Tyler Warren’s new edit “Sympl.” It’s a nice reminder of what California looks like when there’s some swell in the water and serves as a glimmer of hope that waves will one day return to this wave-starved coast. Warren is a talented surfer who is as equally skilled with a planer as he is with an alternative board under his feet. Despite Warren’s varying board length’s and the number of fins he uses, the smooth lines he draws are a constant.