In Rip Curl’s latest episode of “The Search,” three-time World Champion Mick Fanning puts on a coaches hat and hooks up two-time World Champion Tyler Wright with some privileged longitude and latitude coordinates to the “The Snake.” Fanning’s unveiling of the dreamy leg-burner last year (below) had surfer’s spinning the Google Earth globe in search of “The Search” venue.

Unfortunately, we won’t find out how well the organic right-handed tube serves as a cross-trainer for Kelly’s Pool because Wright has withdrawn from the Surf Ranch Pro due to illness for the third time this year. SURFER wishes Wright a full recovery and hopes to see her packing tubes and burying rail soon.