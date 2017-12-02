Two World Titles now belong to the Wright family. Both belong to Ms. Tyler, who, from the day she was chaired up the beach at Manly after becoming the youngest-ever winner of a World Tour event at age 14, had a future as bright as her focus would take her. Yesterday’s Title win in the Quarterfinals of the Maui Pro erased any doubt that Tyler’s focus is dialed for the long haul. Above are some of Tyler’s highlight moments from her career, both in a singlet and in freesurfs.

“I feel like I've done it my own way, in my own time,” Tyler told Sean Doherty in 2016 after winning her first Title. “I haven't rushed anything, and as much shit as I got for not wanting a World Title when I was second in the world and a heat away from winning one, when I was in two of those World Title races where I didn't want it, I don't have a single regret. I got a lot of crap for that, but at the time I wasn't ready. I wasn't ready to be World Champ, but when I was ready, I was going to do it my own way and in a fashion I was comfortable with, and I knew it was going to be the best representation of me.”

As of yesterday, that representation is the champion of the world. Two years running. Congratulations, Tyler.