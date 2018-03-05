“At the Gates” from Varial Foam

The North Shore is a cruel mistress for surfers who like keeping their surfboards intact, so it should come as no surprise that the super-strong Varial Foam cores found their way under the feet of plenty of surfers on island this season. In Varial’s latest edit, “At the Gates,” Caio Ibelli, Barron Mamiya, Shane Dorian, Kaimana Henry and more shred the Seven Mile Miracle, packing plenty of heavy tubes and putting Varial’s cutting-edge surfboard technology through the paces.