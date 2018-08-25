Just when you thought you might have to head to the center of Texas for machine-like wedges, up pops this little emerald number in Ventura. Offering all sorts of Sebastian Inlet-like teepees and ramps and strange tube sections, it’s a playground of a wave, wherever it is. There’s also a shockingly electric blue lineup in here, making Ventura look like some dreamy Australian beachbreak. Press play on this Salty Beards offering, featuring: Eithan Osborne, Shane Sykes, Cam Richards, Micky Clarke, Noah Schweizer and Josiah Amico.