How many surf videos come out every week in 2018? Two Hundred Forty-Three? Perhaps twice as many? Regardless, you don’t have time to watch them all. So, rather than leaving you to parse through the mostly-lackluster surf edits relentlessly pumped into our digital matrix, we’re starting a weekly column highlighting the one edit you really need to watch, if you haven’t already. And this week, your eyeballs and eardrums should bath in the splendor of “Fish”.

This mini-documentary produced by …Lost gives a truncated history of the two-fin setup that is probably affixed to your current favorite board (seriously, does anyone still ride thrusters who isn’t paid to do so?). It starts with the narrator (surf/skate culture maker, artist and occasional free verse poet C.R. Stecyk) giving a quick-and-jazzy history lesson of dual fins on surfboards, beginning with Tom Blake’s early concepts and ending with a reference to the ’90s classic “5’5″ x 19 1/4″”

“Fucking fishes…” Stecyk says.

Fucking fishes, indeed. From the dusty Nuuhiwa reels to the VHS cuts of Andy Irons, Chris Ward and Cory Lopez to the modern clips of Josh Kerr, Luke Davis and Ian Crane, “Fish” gives us an effective reminder of why these designs have captivated surfers everywhere for so many years. While the short flick is by no means comprehensive, it’s a great little CliffsNotes for those unfamiliar with twin-fin history and those who know it well but enjoy the reliving just the same.

What really holds the whole thing together is Stecyk’s free-flowing narration, which in many instances sounds like it would fit right into a beatnik spoken word night at a way-too-cool coffee shop. Perhaps his most quotable bit comes about at the 4:20-mark (seriously) when he bestows us this gem:

“Traditional California garage culture meets surfboard innovation and street racing aesthetics. Make things that go faster. Make things that look different. Make things that work better. Make things that work longer. Do it yourself. Change it up, never do it the same way twice. Bigger and better. A stone-age culture transformed by space-age plastics, done in the garages and surfboard factories in California.”

All said, the musings on design and the visual journey from old fish to new make this easily the most engaging video you’ll find this week. So press play above and head into the weekend ready to go fast and slide around a bit.