The alt-board riders get creative and innovative in Indonesia and California in their new short

In new edit, “Toloka,” fish aficionado Derrick Disney scores some Golden State tubes on his swallowtail and-in almost the exact inverse-asymmetrical savant Bryce Young hits some Indonesian lips on his swallow-nosed board. Thruster devotee and air maestro Eric Geiselman opts for some tubes too but if airs you crave, you can relive his loft-heavy edit, “Lark,” here.

Cam Richards, Andrew Jacobson, Gunner Day, Jay Nelson and Sam Neiger also poke their heads into the edit above.