What happens when you turn the Volcom team loose with a rental van in New Zealand? For starters they inevitably get the rental stuck, Noa Deane fist pumps before boosting an air (not sure if that was a pre-stomp claim or personal amp-up ritual), Ryan Burch shapes a dog that barks and, of course, the crew manages to score New Zealand’s legendary lefthanders amongst the madness. Hit play to watch Deane, Burch, Ozzie Wright, Mitch Coleborn and Luke Cederman’s road rager, “This is What You Get.”

