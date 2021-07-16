Volcom's New Film "Lobotomy" is the Best Thing Since "Psychic Migrations"

Back in 2015, Volcom released “Psychic Migrations“, a full-length film that blew the surf world’s collective mind. Filmmaker Ryan Thomas stunned us with his artistic talents while the surfing from guys like Ryan Burch, Ozzie Wright, Balaram Stack and Andrew Doheny left our mouths agape. Thomas and the Volcom crew are back with another mind-melting film, which you can now watch above. In “Lobotomy”, Yago Dora, Jack Robinson, Noa Deane, Ozzie Wright, Balaram Stack and Ryan Burch put their freakish abilities on full display and the result is a film that’s entertaining as hell. Click play and enjoy.