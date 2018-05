American Wave Machines continues to drop edits at an interval as short as the swells engineered in their pool. Seth Moniz’ internet-breaking backflip is revisited in 4k, Taylor Knox powers through a couple of hand-crafted bowls and more in the edit above. And if you’re more interested in cheater-five tube rides than hi-fi airs, press play on the clip below featuring the ever-stylish Tyler Warren making music among the synthetic cylinders of the BSR Surf Resort.