The coast of Brazil is known for its punchy, ramp-laden beach breaks–not necessarily for pointbreaks that produce rifling, fun-sized tubes. Perhaps that’s intentional. Nonetheless, such waves exist–if you know where to look. Miguel Pupo sure knows which rocks to look under and which boats to catch in order to find waves that are hush hush–like the chocolate-colored one featured above in his new edit. Hit play above and marvel at the goodness that exists along (or just off of) Brazil’s varied coastline.