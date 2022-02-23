Style isn’t something you can force. But with the right technique and the willingness to get creative, even the most awkward can learn to smooth out their stiff and/or spastic movements and apply some fancy footwork (let’s hope so, at least). In terms of style and effortless panache, Karina Rozunko would be one to take notes from. Filmed during a semi-recent trip to Indo, “Maybe Yesterday” features the San Clemente log queen enjoying the South Pacific’s finer points and putting on a master class in authentic wave-riding. Click in to watch the creative logger put on a magnetic performance in front of the lens of Mr. Jimmy Jazz James.