What better excuse to visit Portugal than to support one of your best friends on the Championship Tour? For Hawaiian Noa Mizuno, watching Seth Moniz compete in person at Supertubes was reason enough to book a flight over to Europe. Of course, Portugal is also home to the best beachbreaks in the world, and this October was especially firing. In the edit above, Mizuno and friends find plenty of time to knife into pumping tubes in between mobbing Moniz (see 2:26) after his heat wins. No better warm-up for winter on Oahu.
