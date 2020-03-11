Regardless of what the soundtrack to the above edit may have you believe, Ryan Callinan is on a road to somewhere. Where, exactly? Probably a podium sometime in 2020. Callinan is one of those middle-of-the-ratings surfers whose results have never really reflected his freakish talent, but you just know the guy will do some serious damage on the elite level one of these days. In the meantime, have a look at his 2019 highlight reel, complete with lofty airs, radical fin ditches and a score from one of the best damn bands the New York post-punk scene ever produced.