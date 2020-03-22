When was the last Albee Layer edit that didn’t include a single clip from Jaws? Yeah, we can’t remember either. But in “Natural Process”, a new edit from DaKine, Layer shelves the big stuff and sticks to his other strengths instead: Airs and tubes. After recovering from hip surgery last year, Layer jumped over to Europe where he surfed in the Red Bull Airborne in France and then chased big tubes (and bigger sections) in Portugal. From there, back home on Maui, he scores what he calls the “best non-Jaws wave of my life”, stomps another double alley-oop, tries a couple more backside 540s, and ultimately reminds us how much we enjoy watching his small-wave surfing. Now that Layer is recovering from a scary concussion he got out at Jaws, maybe he’ll focus more energy on the progressive side of his surfing and put out more edits like this.