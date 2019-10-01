For nearly two decades, Dylan Graves, Brian Toth and Alejandro Moreda made up the Big Three of Puerto Rican surfing. And while all three of them still absolutely shred, Toth and Moreda moved on from full-time professional surfing. These days Toth works for DaKine, and Moreda is building a surf school wherein people can learn to surf from pros like himself.

Before his latest venture, however, Moreda took a job with FEMA as a generator mechanic in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He helped restore electricity to water pumps, schools and hospitals all over the island after it was completely devastated by the storm. It was a job that required 12-hour days, 7 days weekly, for 10 months straight.

“The first four months after the storm we didn’t have a break,” Moreda told us, when we called to ask about his experience with FEMA. “We were working almost nonstop trying to restore service to all of the generators on the island. It was heavy: People were dying in hospitals when generators failed, and it was our job to make sure that didn’t happen.”

For Moreda, a job he figured might last a few months ended up taking nearly an entire year. And while he hardly surfed during that 10-month stint, when he did, he made it count, as you’ll see in the edit playing above. According to Moreda, he worked 304 shifts that year, taking only 18 days off to pocket a few waves. Everything you see above is what he scored during his down time.

“It was a very eye-opening experience,” Moreda continues. “Everyday I look back at it, I realize it gave me a work ethic I never had before, because I never had to wake up everyday at 4am to start work at 5, and now I know what it feels like to work through a doomsday experience.”