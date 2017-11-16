Watch: ‘Ambiturner’ with Jeremy Carter

Jeremy is a born-and-bred San Clementian. Straight out of high school, Jeremy was pressed with the decision to head to college for a higher education or to chase a career as a pro surfer––which must have been difficult, considering that everyone else in his posse (Ian Crane, Luke Davis and Kolohe Andino) were moving in the latter direction. But Jeremy kept his head in the books and studied hard at Point Loma Nazarene University. Fast-forward to post-graduation, Jeremy has added a couple of lbs. and looks as flashy as ever.