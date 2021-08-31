Watch Brendon Gibbens' New Radical Octopus Reel

Brendon Gibbens is not restricted by the force of gravity like the average Joe is. Lanky, light-footed and radical in the air, the steezy South African continues to entertain the surfy masses with drops like this one from Octopus. Hit play on the newest 5-minute highlight reel from Gibbens and be sure to check out Octopus’ other edits here.

