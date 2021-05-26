When the World Went on Lockdown Last Year, Brisa Hennessy Isolated Herself in Fiji

World Tour competitor Brisa Hennessy was born and raised in Costa Rica, where she lived off the grid with her parents and surfed to her heart’s desire. When the world went on lockdown last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hennessy found herself again off the grid in a different wave-rich locale. In March of 2020, Hennessy flew to Namotou, where her parents manage and run a resort, and spent the next few months isolated on a tiny island with not much to do but take care of the land and surf every day. With waves like Cloudbreak in her temporary backyard, Hennessy spent ample time honing her backside tube-riding skills and prepping for the 2021 season.

Hit play above to watch Hennessy master Cloudbreak in “Fiji Perspective”.