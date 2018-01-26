Watch: Cam Richards In “22”

South Carolina’s Cam Richards is well aware of the importance of quality clips to a career. After all, he gained notoriety five years back when he battled Dane Reynolds in an online video contest vying for a spot in the Hurley Pro. Dane would end up winning, but not before Richards brought it right down to the wire, even forcing Reynolds to sign up for an account on Instagram in search of enough votes to leapfrog Richards in the final. These days Richards is competing on the qualifying series, but he’s still finding the time for freesurf trips, like this one to Portugal with filmmaker Victor Pakpour. The pair spent two weeks driving up and down Portugal’s never-ending coast, finding rampy wedges and peaky tubes and collecting a grip of ripping A-clips, before ending their trip at Portugal’s infamous slab on Richards’ 22nd birthday (thus the name.) While The Cave--a gurgling right over basically dry rock--is barely a real surf spot, Richards still paddled out and threw himself over the ledge on the first set that rolled through. Luckily, he missed bouncing off the exposed reef and was able to paddle back out and redeem himself, to cap off the trip on a high note, and share this eight-minute edit with the world. For an interview with Richards, and to see Pakpour’s frames from the trip, click here.