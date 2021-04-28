If you’re familiar with the mustachioed logger who goes by the name of Andy Nieblas, then you’ll enjoy “SPAM”, the above edit produced in conjunction with Quiksilver. You’ve likely seen Nieblas cutting a rug on a longboard around Southern California, but in this new quick hit, Nieblas struts his stylish stuff on a retro-inspired Timmy Patterson single fin, tucking into rifling tubes in Indo and beyond. Click in to watch Nieblas soul-arch his way through perfect Indian Ocean sessions and have a grand ol’ time doing it.

