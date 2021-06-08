Coco Ho is on Hawaiian Time

Every now and again, Coco Ho heads to Waco or Palm Springs to hone her air game and stomp massive straight airs like this one. But when she’s not refining her above-the-lip chops, the Queen of the North Shore is often at home on the North Shore, making good use of some of the best waves on planet Earth. This past winter, Ho spent a lot of time alongside her brother Mason, styling her way along the 7 Mile Miracle and stringing together clips for the above quick hit. Press play and enjoy.