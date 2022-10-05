The ability to make a wave look good is an inherent Ho family trait. But when they’re on an already good-looking wave, the Ho offspring put out edit-valued surfing that’s worth swooning over. Coco recently went to the Ments to score some dreamy waves at HT’s and did a lot of said swoon-wothy surfing, tucking into racetrack rights and ripping apart perfect sections. Click in to admire that stylish Ho gene.

Watch Coco Ho Score a Mentawai Dreamscape

