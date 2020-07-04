One year ago, Coco Ho traveled to Texas determined to land an air reverse on the BSR Surf Resort’s perfect man-made punt section. She unfortunately ended up tearing her MCL instead. Undeterred, and with a freshly rehabbed knee, Ho traveled back to Waco last week (this time with her partner Mark McMorris) to get her redemption. At Waco, with the exact same section over and again, Ho was able to hit the ramp, watch the tape, break it down with her pit crew (including her brother Mason), and then go back out for another attempt. Rinse and repeat, all day long. Click play to watch Ho go from near make after near make, to eventually stomping a legit air rev, a move that’d evaded her for so many years. Talk about sweet redemption.