Gold Coast cinematographer Darcy Ward already has an impressive visual resume. But “Engrained”—a 21-minute piece created in collaboration with writer/surfer Brett Burcher—just might be his best work yet. Filmed over 18 months, this film features a handful of underground Australian chargers you’ve likely never heard of, along with a couple you probably have: namely Russell Bierke and Louie Hynd.

“Engrained” is not meant to be watched on your phone. Shot mostly in beautiful big slabs in Ireland, Scotland, Australia and Tasmania, this film truly is a visual stunner, and it deserves a bigger screen. Bierke’s final section (starting at the 15-minute mark) at a crazy left Pipeline/Mavericks hybrid slab is a thing of actual beauty. Very few surfers could handle that wave the way Bierke does. It’s more than impressive stuff.