Watch Craig Anderson and Kai Neville's New Mesmerizing Short

There are many quick-hit, high-octane edits that are meant to get you rattled and psyched to surf, like immediately. And then there are others that celebrate the finer points of wave riding through artistic surf cinematography. Take the Craig Anderson x Kai Neville collab above, for example. In their new short film, “Ceremony”, Anderson and Neville together create a mesmerizing, aesthetically pleasing oeuvre that’ll make you want to slow down, kick your feet up and appreciate the effortless steez of an expert stylemaster.