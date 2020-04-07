With Craig Anderson we’ll take what we can get. Since leaving Quiksilver to join Dane Reynolds, Austyn Gillette and Dylan Rieder (RIP) in the creation of the brand Former roughly three years ago, Ando has taken a less-is-more approach to his content releases. While he’s put out memorable short films like “Luxury 29.99” and “The Quieter Your Are The More You can Hear”, he otherwise mostly teases us: dropping a couple of minutes of banger clips here and there, whenever he feels like it. In “Nonsense” — which is far from it — Ando joins up with Benny Howard for a South Oz strike, where the duo finds heavy slabs and massive ramps. To open the edit, Ando punts 10 different stylish airs back-to-back-to-back, which is exactly the reason we look forward to every time Ando uploads a new edit to the Internet.