We really can’t say enough good things about this edit. Which makes sense, considering it’s made by Joe Guglielmino (aka Joe G), the man behind all of Globe’s award-winning surf films.

While it’s been 5 years since Joe G released “Strange Rumblings in Shangri-La”, which won “Movie of the Year” at the 2014 SURFER Poll Awards, he’s been working on “Cult Of Freedom” for the past two plus years. The difference being, rather that waiting to release a 45-minute film, he’s been dropping the sections as piecemeal when each is ready.

This latest “COF” section on Creed McTaggart is the best of the film so far. Joe G’s pacing, editing and music selection is perfect, and Creed puts together the most complete package of surfing we’ve ever seen out of him. Featuring deep barrels, massive punts, steezy railwork and a crazy roll-in slab in the Mentawais, this 9:30-minute section is no bullshit and no filler, and will leave you with a new respect for Creed’s surfing. Very rarely do web clips deserve multiple viewings. This one does.