Dane Anderson in “Stretto”

“Stretto” features Central California shredder Dane Anderson on the smorgasbord of rights, lefts, barrels and softer lips for bashing, that funky zone offers. With a soundtrack beginning with a short piano melody from Weezer and escalating to Sid Vicious snarling one of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits, the title “Stretto”-defined as a concluding musical passage to be performed in quicker time-is especially fitting. Don’t worry though, Anderson rips with the same speed from beginning to end. Enjoy the latest from filmmaker Mike Cochran, with additional camerawork from Perry Gershkow and Greg Browning.