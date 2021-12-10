Watch: Dane Reynolds in "Peak Condition"

“Matt doesn’t believe human behavior is influencing global warming,” writes Dane Reynolds in the opening line of his new blog post and edit drop. He goes on to wax poetic about certain changes–in the form of wave quality and weather– that he’s noticed around Ventura County in the past decade or so. You can read all about it and chime in here. Along with his musings on climate change, Reynolds drops a brand-new edit called “Peak Condition”, wherein he scores the dreamiest of peaky peaks alongside a few friends (mainly Eithan Osbourne, Micky Clarke, and Matt Mccabe). Hit play to watch Dane and Co. do what they do best–despite the change in waves they’ve seen over the years.